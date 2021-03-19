Sarasota County vaccine clinics open Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health-Sarasota is operating a first-dose clinic at Sarasota Square Mall Friday, March 19, for those who already received appointment notices. Individuals who are nearing their 28-day mark and have not received an appointment notice should call the Vaccine Registration Team at 941-861-VAXS (8297) 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Sarasota County’s vaccine registration system allows anyone over 18 to register.
WEEKEND CLINIC REMINDERS: Appointment locations are NOT transferrable. Individuals should pay close attention to the location listed on the appointment notice as each clinic may not be administering the same vaccine or dose. See attached schedule.
- Saturday, March 20:
- DOH will operate a second-dose clinic at Sarasota Square Mall by appointment only for those who received their first Moderna dose from DOH through Feb. 19.
- The state will operate a second-dose clinic at Suncoast Technical College (North Port), by appointment for those who received their first Moderna dose from the state during the Feb. 20-21 drive-thru pop-up.
- The state will also operate a second-dose clinic at Venice Municipal Airport Festival Grounds for those who received their first Pfizer dose from the state during the Feb. 20-21 drive-thru pop-up.
- Sunday, March 21:
- NO DOH clinic operations, mall clinic and registration area closed.
- The state will operate a second-dose clinic at Suncoast Technical College (North Port), by appointment for those who received their first Moderna-dose from the state during the Feb. 20-21 drive-thru pop-up.
- The state will also operate a second-dose clinic at Venice Municipal Airport Festival Grounds for those who received their first Pfizer-dose from the state during the Feb. 20-21 drive-thru pop-up.
Later today, additional notices for the DOH-operated first-dose clinics March 22-24 will be going out as we continue to see a rise in appointment notice declines and no responses – the system has scheduled through account number 168,861. Individuals receiving an appointment notice must confirm or decline the notice. Those who accept their appointment notice should prepare to return to the same location in 28 days for their second Moderna-dose appointment.
