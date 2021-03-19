North Port man involved in fatal crash in Port Charlotte

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a two-car crash near Port Charlotte early Friday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man from North Port was driving a sedan at a high rate of speed eastbound along Veterans Boulevard, approaching a red light at Atwater Street at about 3:49 a.m. At the same time, an SUV on Atwater Street was legally entering the intersection.
FHP investigators say the North Port driver ran the red light and collided with the SUV. The sedan came to rest in the grass median of Veterans Boulevard. The SUV crossed the westbound lanes of Veterans Boulevard and hit a tree before stopping. The 31-year-old male driver of the SUV was killed; the SUV’s 29-year-old female passenger was seriously injured. Both SUV occupants are from Port Charlotte.
The investigation is continuing and charges are pending, the FHP says.
