Manatee County to open up vaccine registration to 18 and older

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County announced Monday that they will expand pre-registration for its vaccine standby pool to those 18 and over.
Friday, the county will begin scheduling 16,400 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments for next week for adults 50 and older at Tom Bennett Park and the Public Safety Center. Anyone age 18 and over can enroll in the county’s new online registration system by going to vax.mymanatee.org or by calling Manatee County’s call center at 311.
Although anyone 18 and over can now enroll for the standby pool, Manatee County will not vaccinate anyone younger than 50 until directed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
As of March 18, nearly 78,000 patients have received at least a first dose of the vaccine through a Manatee County operated vaccination site. Manatee County has contacted everyone 65 and up in their standby pool at least one time and now will start vaccinating newly eligible patients 50 and over.
Manatee County COVID-19 vaccine appointment notifications will come from a number familiar to those already in the County’s standby pool: 941-742-4300. (Those who enroll for text notifications will receive updates from 88911.) Anyone enrolling in the County’s standby pool should program that number in their phones, so the call does not appear as Spam. It is important to reply to the call or text as quickly as possible since appointments will go to those who respond promptly.
After you select one of the options, you will receive a follow-up message via phone, text and/or email confirming your appointment date, time and location. Learn more about the process and view a brief video here. For more information on Manatee County Government, visit www.mymanatee.org or call 941-748-4501. You can also follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/manatee.county.fl and on Twitter @ManateeGov.
