Manatee County to open up vaccine registration to 18 and older

Manatee County COVID-19 vaccine appointment notifications will come from a number familiar to those already in the County’s standby pool: 941-742-4300. (Those who enroll for text notifications will receive updates from 88911.) Anyone enrolling in the County’s standby pool should program that number in their phones, so the call does not appear as Spam. It is important to reply to the call or text as quickly as possible since appointments will go to those who respond promptly.