Lido Beach concession stand reopens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new and improved Lido Beach staple is back open and serving up cuisine for beachgoers. It’s located in the pavilion on 400 Ben Franklin Dr., not far from the St. Armands Circle.
“It was delicious,” said Shirley Buick.
Residents and snowbirds alike were counting down the days until the concession stand at Lido Beach opened up once again.
“Oh I thought it was wonderful,” she said.
Buick has come to Lido Beach every year for the past 30 years. She was first in line and ordered a lobster roll.
‘I’ve never had a lobster roll ever!”
Back in 2019, the pavilion, which includes the concession stand, closed for renovations. At the same time, the City of Sarasota was looking for a new vendor to take over.
That’s where Chef Lazlo Bevardi came in. He was awarded the concession contract. On Thursday at 11 a.m., Lido Island Grill opened for business.
“We love Lido; my wife, my family, and kids, they practically grew up in the beach. We love the beach and we were frequent visitors at the concession stand as well and loving Sarasota and being on the beach and being a restaurateur, I always feel like we want to do something more,” said Bevardi.
As for those lobster rolls that Buick tried, Bevardi believes getting back to the basics will work best.
“It’s not a new thing that needs to be reinvented. It just needs to be done right with the right ingredients,” he said.
Regular hours of operation may be flexible with the concession stand opening at 11 a.m. and closing anywhere from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily, depending upon beachgoer activity.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.