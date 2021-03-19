Greek alphabet will no longer be used for hurricane seasons

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The World Meteorological Organization’s Hurricane Committee met virtually this week with a list of changes on the agenda. The first change, which is a yearly task that the committee does, is the retirement of the names of extensively damaging and deadly storms.
One of the storms though was not from the 2020 season. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the committee could not meet last year to discuss the retirement of names. Therefore, Hurricane Dorian of 2019 was on the list of names to retire along with 2020 storms Laura, Iota, and Eta. The name Dorian will be replaced with the name Dexter and Laura will be replaced with Leah.
The other two storms did not receive replacement names because the committee decided to do away with the Greek alphabet naming system as a whole. This comes as those member of the hurricane committee found that there was more focus on the Greek naming rather than the storm impact. There were also issues translating the Greek letters into other languages and many of the letters sounded similar, leading to confusion.
A new list of supplemental names will be in place of the Greek names.
The WMO Hurricane committee also decided to not change the official start date to the 2021 hurricane season, after previous debates on the matter. The season will officially start on June 1, 2021.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.