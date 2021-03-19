Fuel delivery issues cause flight delays at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Several flights from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport were delayed Thursday because the airport ran out of jet fuel.
According to Fredrick Piccolo, CEO of the Airport Authority, fuel deliveries to the airport were late, which caused some flights to be delayed Thursday. “Given our tremendous increases in service, the fuel farm must be replenished daily,” he told ABC7.
Piccolo said general aviation companies on the airfield provided some fuel yesterday to help; and additional fuel tankers have been secured to relieve the current situation. “I understand the frustration of any passenger but we are moving as fast as possible and this was a rare occurrence,” he said.
The airport is currently expanding its fuel storage capacity by 200,00 gallons; the work is expected to be completed this summer.
