Florida COVID positivity rate drops to 5.02%
By ABC7 Staff | March 19, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 2:44 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 positivity rates in Florida fell again Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health. de. The department is reporting a 5.02% positivity rate statewide. Manatee County reports a slight uptick at 5.05% while Sarasota County reporting a lower positivity rate of 3.37%.

The state is also reporting 5,101 new cases bringing the statewide total to 1,999,257. Fifty-three new deaths have been reported bringing the total death toll to 32,651. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 74,954

SECOND DOSE: 66,895

TOTAL= 141,849

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 51,376

SECOND DOSE: 43,045

TOTAL=94,421

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 33,670; Residents: 32,924; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 746

Conditions and Care: Deaths: 630; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,410; Nonresidents: 40

Demographics of Cases

Age:  Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 42

Gender:  Male: 15,221 (46%); Female: 17,334 (53%); Unknown/No data: 369 (<1%)

Race:  Black: 2,722 (8%); White: 20,389 (62%); Other: 5,386 (16%); Unknown/No Data: 4,427  (13%)

Ethnicity:  Hispanic: 7,380 (22%); Not-Hispanic: 17,960 (55%); Unknown/No Data: 7,584 (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 28,325; Residents: 26,975; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,350

Conditions and Care: Deaths: 751; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,273; Nonresidents: 56

Demographics of Cases

Age:  Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 49

Gender:  Male: 12,529 (46%); Female: 14,315 (53%); Unknown/No data: 131 (<1%)

Race:  Black: 1,555 (6%); White: 19,227 (71%); Other: 2,071 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,122  (15%)

Ethnicity:  Hispanic: 2,983 (11%); Not-Hispanic: 15,258 (57%); Unknown/No Data: 8,734 (32%)

