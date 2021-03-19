First Alert Weather: Cooler days ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will build in from the west and a breezy northwest wind will drive in cooler and drier air. The dew points will fall this morning and that will bring about some cooler nighttime temperatures and allow for cooler evening temperatures.
Dry air does not hold on to heat as well as moist air, so expect some temperatures tomorrow morning in the 50s. We may have a few fair-weather clouds this weekend but the rain is gone for the next five days.
The breezy wind will continue the high risk of rip currents today along area beaches. Additionally, wave heights will still be elevated and small craft should use caution.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.