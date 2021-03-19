Cooler weather to move in behind front

On Friday look for lows in the mid 60′s with mostly sunny skies and winds switching to the NW at 15 mph and gusts up to 20. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs only in the low 70′s. This is only a few degrees below the average for this time of year but since we have been in the mid to upper 80′s for the past 10 days it will feel a lot cooler.