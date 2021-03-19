Cooler weather to move in behind front

S
ARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold front which brought some much needed rain to the Suncoast is going to sweep in some cooler and drier air for the weekend.
On Friday look for lows in the mid 60′s with mostly sunny skies and winds switching to the NW at 15 mph and gusts up to 20. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs only in the low 70′s. This is only a few degrees below the average for this time of year but since we have been in the mid to upper 80′s for the past 10 days it will feel a lot cooler.
Friday night look for clear skies and cool temperatures with lows in the mid to upper 50′s by Saturday morning. Saturday we will see mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Should be a pleasant day with a high around 75 by 1 p.m. Winds will be out of the north at 10 mph.
Sunday looks to be a bit chilly to start the day with lows once again in the mid to upper 50′s so you may need a light jacket heading out the door. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs warming into the mid 70′s.
Monday will be delightful with mostly sunny skies and a high in the upper 70′s. We get back into the 80′s by Wednesday with a nice work week expected under mostly sunny skies.
For boaters on Friday expect winds out of the NW at 15 knots and seas still up there at 3-5 feet. There will be a moderate chop on the inland waters.
