Chilly start to the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold front which dumped heavy rain over parts of the SW Florida is now well to our south and winds have switched around to the north. Much drier and cooler air is funneling down into Sarasota and Manatee Counties and will continue through Sunday. Great weather for the Sarasota Fair.
Look for high pressure to build in from the west, but there is also an area of low pressure that will develop north of the Bahamas which will keep the pressure gradient rather tight. This will keep breezy conditions with us through Sunday especially during the afternoon.
If you have an early tee time or doing something outdoors early Saturday grab your jacket as temperatures will be in the low to mid 50′s right around sunrise. We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a high around 74 degrees. This is a few degrees below average for this time of year.
Saturday evening it will be clear and crisp once again with lows dropping to the mid 50′s by Sunday sunrise. Sunday looks good with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70′s. Upper 70′s inland and around 75 near the beach.
Monday through Thursday of next week we will see temperatures warming up. Look for mostly sunny skies on Monday with a high around 77 degrees and lows in the upper 50′s.
By Wednesday we will see highs in the low 80′s and stay that way through Friday under mostly fair skies and no mention of rain.
_______________
For boaters exercise caution as winds will be out of the NNE at 15 knots and seas building to 2-4 feet. Expect a moderate chop on the waters through the week as things remain rather breezy.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.