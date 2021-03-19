Capitol Watch for Friday, March 19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - The following events/topics are scheduled today in Tallahassee and elsewhere:
HINSON HOSTS FOOD DISTRIBUTION: Rep. Yvonne Hinson, D-Gainesville, will help host a Farm Share food-distribution event in Marion County. (10 a.m., North Marion Middle School, 2085 West Highway 329, Citra.)
LEARNED VISITS VACCINATION SITES: Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, will visit Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination sites in Hillsborough County. (10 a.m., FEMA site, 755 Waters Ave., Tampa.)
FARMER MEETS WITH REPORTERS: Senate Minority Leader Gary Farmer, D-Lighthouse Point, will hold a media availability. (2 p.m., 401 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
Also:
TRUST FUNDS ON THE TABLE: The Revenue Estimating Conference will discuss what are known as “outlooks” for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, the Tobacco Settlement Trust Fund and the State School Trust Fund. ( 8:30 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
MEDICAID DRUG LIST AT ISSUE: The Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee, which makes recommendations about a preferred drug list, will hold an online meeting. (8:30 a.m. https://magellanhealth.zoom.us/j/96028649795?pwd=VzhZZ1kxQVZuQ0x3ZmExUTBPM1pkUT09)
DESANTIS HOLDS PRESS CONFERENCE: Gov. Ron DeSantis and Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz will hold a news conference. (9 a.m., Cabinet meeting room, the Capitol.)
DEMS ADDRESS ELECTION CHARGES: Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz, Senate Minority Leader Gary Farmer, Sen. Perry Thurston and former Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez will hold a Zoom meeting to discuss charges filed Thursday related to Rodriguez’s election loss in November. (11 a.m. Reporters may register to join. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_L7ASGZLaT_S8W-R_BIIrsA)
UF TRUSTEES MEET: The University of Florida Board of Trustees will meet after holding committee meetings. (Committees start at 9 a.m., with the full board meeting scheduled at 11:35 a.m., University of Florida, Emerson Alumni Hall, Gainesville. https://mediasite.video.ufl.edu/Mediasite/Play/408f0fcb552f49a48b5c960fc5c524731d)
‘IMPACT’ CONFERENCE HELD: The Revenue Estimating Conference will hold an “impact” conference, which involves analyzing potential costs of legislation. (9 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
FIU TRUSTEES HOLD WORKSHOP: The Florida International University Board of Trustees is scheduled to hold a workshop. (9:10 a.m., Florida International University, Modesto A. Maidique Campus, Graham Center ballroom, Miami. http://webcast.fiu.edu/)
PLANNING COUNCILS HUDDLE: The South Florida Regional Planning Council and the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council will hold a joint workshop. (10 a.m. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/385727469. Call-in number: 1-312-757-3121. Code: 385727469)
REFUGEE ISSUES DISCUSSED: The Palm Beach Area Refugee Task Force will meet. (10 a.m. Information at https://www.myflfamilies.com/)
SCOTT VISITS BORDER: U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will visit the U.S.-Mexico border in Cochise County, Ariz. (Noon, reporters may contact communications@az.gov for details.)
COLLEGE PRESIDENTS MEET: The Council of Presidents of the Florida College System are scheduled to meet. (1 p.m. For information, contact Sharlee Whiddon at swhiddon@myafchome.org or 850-222-3222)
HIGHWAY SAFETY MONEY EYED: The Revenue Estimating Conference will analyze issues related to the highway-safety system. (2 p.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
PSC APPLICATION DEADLINE: Candidates for an open seat on the state Public Service Commission face a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to submit applications to the Florida Public Service Commission Nominating Council. The seat opened when Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed longtime Commissioner Julie Brown as secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
