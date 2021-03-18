WATCH: Bystanders pull victim from car in Lakewood Ranch crash

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Bystanders pulled an injured victim from a two-car rollover crash in Lakewood Ranch Thursday afternoon and the entire incident was captured on video.
Florida Highway Patrol said the call for the crash came in just before 2 p.m., blocking the eastbound lanes of University Parkway. A utility truck with a trailer rolled over, and video from viewer Michael Bovaird shows bystanders working to get one of the victims from the truck.
One victim suffered traumatic injuries, while three others were also transported to local hospitals.
The Florida Highway Patrol does has not yet determined cause for the crash.
