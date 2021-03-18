Strong storm system to sweep cold front through Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The storm system which is tearing up parts of the Deep South with numerous tornadoes will move to the NE toward the Carolina coast on Thursday. The trailing cold front will push through our area early Thursday evening bringing a line of showers with an isolated thunderstorm or two.
The timing of the front looks to move through Tampa bay around 6 p.m. and then progress through Manatee closer to 7 p.m. The line of storms will continue to push to the SE bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through the evening on Thursday. The threat of severe weather is marginal at best at this time for us and we are not looking for anything too widespread as far as winds go. I would not be surprised to see some gusty winds with one or two of the storms as the line moves through however.
For Thursday during the day look for mostly sunny breezy and warm conditions with a high around 80 near the beach and mid 80′s elsewhere. Winds will be out of the SSW at 15-20 mph by the afternoon.
Thursday evening we will see increasing cloudiness with a good chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm after 6 p.m. The line of storms will push out of Charlotte and Desoto Counties after midnight and then look for clearing conditions on Friday. The low on Friday will be in the low to mid 60′s with a high in the low to mid 70′s by the afternoon. Winds will be switching around to the NW at 10-15 mph just after sunrise on Friday.
We should see a really nice weekend. Saturday we start off cooler with lows in the mid 50′s with partly cloudy skies expected through the day. The high will be in the mid 70′s which is more typical for this time of year. It will feel much cooler with drier air settling in for a couple of days.
Sunday expect a cool start with lows in the mid to upper 50′s. We will see partly cloudy skies and a high around 77 degrees.
Monday through Tuesday it stays nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70′s.
Boaters beware expect the winds and seas to be on the increase throughout the day with seas running 2 to 4 feet and winds out of the SW at 15 knots. Expect choppy conditions by mid day out on the waters.
