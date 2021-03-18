Strong storm system to sweep cold front through Suncoast

The timing of the front looks to move through Tampa bay around 6 p.m. and then progress through Manatee closer to 7 p.m. The line of storms will continue to push to the SE bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through the evening on Thursday. The threat of severe weather is marginal at best at this time for us and we are not looking for anything too widespread as far as winds go. I would not be surprised to see some gusty winds with one or two of the storms as the line moves through however.