Second-dose COVID clinic active now at Sarasota Square Mall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health-Sarasota is operating a second-dose clinic at Sarasota Square Mall Thursday, March 18, for those who received their first Moderna dose from DOH though Feb. 19.
This clinic is by appointment only. Individuals who are nearing their 28-day mark and have not received an appointment notice should call the Vaccine Registration Team at 941-861-VAXS (8297), from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
First-dose appointment notices are going out this afternoon for DOH-operated clinics at Sarasota Square Mall for Monday, March 22; Tuesday, March 23 and Wednesday, March 24. The system has scheduled through account number 161,037 but may send out additional notices. Individuals receiving an appointment notice must confirm or decline the notice.
Those who accept their appointment notice should prepare to return to the same location in 28 days for their second Moderna-dose appointment.
To date, over 137,870 individuals received their COVID-19 vaccine in Sarasota County, including those in priority group 1A, assisted living facilities, hospital and healthcare staff, and community pop-ups. There are approximately 24,200 individuals remaining in the 1A group (65 and older, frontline healthcare workers – that were eligible and registered in the Jan. 20 platform) that need to be contacted to their first-dose appointment. Once these remaining individuals receive an appointment notice, DOH will then begin scheduling from the enhanced registration system for individuals 60 and over in the current priority group, by order of account number
As of noon, 20,600 individual accounts have been registered in the enhanced system that launched Monday. The enhanced registration system is open for individuals 18 and older that would like to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Sarasota County. Your account number is your registration number and your place in line based on eligibility and may take a few days to populate.
