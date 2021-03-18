Second-dose COVID clinic active now at Sarasota Square Mall

To date, over 137,870 individuals received their COVID-19 vaccine in Sarasota County, including those in priority group 1A, assisted living facilities, hospital and healthcare staff, and community pop-ups. There are approximately 24,200 individuals remaining in the 1A group (65 and older, frontline healthcare workers – that were eligible and registered in the Jan. 20 platform) that need to be contacted to their first-dose appointment. Once these remaining individuals receive an appointment notice, DOH will then begin scheduling from the enhanced registration system for individuals 60 and over in the current priority group, by order of account number