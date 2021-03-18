Seasonal visitors and spring breakers flock to the Suncoast

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic, packed parking lots and beaches can mean only one thing, a big boost for area businesses.
“Business has been amazing, we’re so lucky to have tourists back in town visiting us and coming to Siesta Key, dining at our restaurants,” said Katie Spelman, Operations Manager for Above the Bar Hospitality Group. “We love the traffic and we love seeing a lot of familiar faces that we weren’t able to see last year due to the pandemic, so it’s fun to see them all come back around.”
What a difference a year makes. Seasonal visitors and spring breakers enjoying some fun in the sun and spending money too.
“It’s nice to come down here, it’s nice and warm and just fun to do stuff like I couldn’t with COVID a year ago,” said Reece Wagner, a spring breaker visiting from Indiana. “It’s nice to enjoy the weather and enjoy this place.”
“Everyone’s happy to finally see more interaction with other people is what I’m most happy about,” said Nikolas Barnes, a spring breaker from Rhode Island.
It was this time last year when businesses were shut down because of COVID. This month is very busy and tourism experts say the next two months will be even busier.
“To be able to do this early opening, carefully bringing visitors back, really really means a lot to these businesses and most importantly to their employees,” said Virginia Haley, President of Visit Sarasota County.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.