Florida COVID positivity rate continues downward trend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 positivity rates continues to slide. The Department of Health is reporting a 5.56% positivity rate statewide Wednesday. Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 4.82% and 4.88% respectively.
The state is also reporting 6,044 new cases bringing the statewide total to 1,994,117. Ninety-four new deaths have been reported bringing the total death toll to 32,598. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 74,954
SECOND DOSE: 66,895
TOTAL= 141,849
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 51,376
SECOND DOSE: 43,045
TOTAL=94,421
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 33,581; Residents: 32,836; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 745
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 630; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,410; Nonresidents: 39
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 15,187 (46%); Female: 17,282 (53%); Unknown/No data: 367 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,716 (8%); White: 20,327 (62%); Other: 5,367 (16%); Unknown/No Data: 4,426 (13%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,369 (22%); Not-Hispanic: 17,909 (55%); Unknown/No Data: 7,558 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 28,254; Residents: 26,910; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,344
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 751; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,272; Nonresidents: 56
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 12,499 (46%); Female: 14,280 (53%); Unknown/No data: 131 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,553 (6%); White: 19,162 (71%); Other: 2,067 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,128 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,975 (11%); Not-Hispanic: 15,215 (57%); Unknown/No Data: 8,720 (32%)
