Florida COVID positivity rate continues downward trend

Florida COVID positivity rate continues downward trend
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | March 18, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 3:25 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 positivity rates continues to slide. The Department of Health is reporting a 5.56% positivity rate statewide Wednesday. Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 4.82% and 4.88% respectively.

The state is also reporting 6,044 new cases bringing the statewide total to 1,994,117. Ninety-four new deaths have been reported bringing the total death toll to 32,598. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 74,954

SECOND DOSE: 66,895

TOTAL= 141,849

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 51,376

SECOND DOSE: 43,045

TOTAL=94,421

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 33,581; Residents: 32,836; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 745

Conditions and Care: Deaths: 630; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,410; Nonresidents: 39

Demographics of Cases

Age:  Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 42

Gender:  Male: 15,187 (46%); Female: 17,282 (53%); Unknown/No data: 367 (<1%)

Race: Black: 2,716 (8%); White: 20,327 (62%); Other: 5,367 (16%); Unknown/No Data: 4,426 (13%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,369 (22%); Not-Hispanic: 17,909 (55%); Unknown/No Data: 7,558 (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 28,254; Residents: 26,910; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,344

Conditions and Care: Deaths: 751; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,272; Nonresidents: 56

Demographics of Cases

Age:  Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 49

Gender:  Male: 12,499 (46%); Female: 14,280 (53%); Unknown/No data: 131 (<1%)

Race:  Black: 1,553 (6%); White: 19,162 (71%); Other: 2,067 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,128 (15%)

Ethnicity:  Hispanic: 2,975 (11%); Not-Hispanic: 15,215 (57%); Unknown/No Data: 8,720 (32%)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.