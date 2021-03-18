First Alert Weather: The Deep South storm system drags a cold front through the Suncoast and brings changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple watches and warnings for severe weather have been issued for the Deep South, including Atlanta. However, our area remains at very low risk for any severe weather today. The most noticeable change in today’s weather will be the rapid increase in humidity, gusty winds, and late-day showers or thunderstorms. There is a very small chance for a weak, brief isolated tornado or strong wind gusts in the isolated thunderstorms. A wide-spread severe weather outbreak will not happen on the Suncoast today. The largest hazard will come with strong onshore winds creating a rip current risk along our beaches and the choppy Gulf waters that will require an Exercise Caution Statement. Storms will approach the coast in the evening and move south through the area, clearing just after midnight.