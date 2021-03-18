DeSantis: Johnson and Johnson shipment delayed, other vaccine supply “stagnant”

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WWSB) - During a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed that Florida’s vaccine supply was slowed and even used the word “stagnant.”
He did not seem concerned about the overall effect on his mission to vaccine seniors. He had announced that Florida’s supply of the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was running out quickly and that he wasn’t sure what the delay was in certain areas. He affirmed to the crowd that he still intended to announce a lower age requirement in the coming days, even with the situation with supply.
“I think we can get that done even with the current stagnant supply,” DeSantis said.
Once the situation of supply is evaluated, more changes will come to current vaccine requirements.
You can watch the entire conference below:
