Coast Guard oversees diesel spill clean-up near Marquesas after yacht fire

KEY WEST, Fla. (WWSB) - The Coast Guard is currently overseeing a diesel spill clean-up after a fire aboard a 100-foot vessel.
The vessel, La Dolce Vita, caught fire Tuesday near Marquesas. All six people aboard safely evacuated using the vessel’s small boat and were escorted to shore by a Station Key West rescue crew. It is believed that the fire started on a generator.
The owner of the vessel is taking responsibility to contain and remove the resulting diesel spill. A commercial salvage crew deployed boom Wednesday to contain a visible light sheen. The La Dolce Vita was reportedly carrying nearly 4,500 gallons maximum capacity of diesel, but it is unknown how much leaked into the waters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
