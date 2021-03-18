Capitol Watch for Thursday, March 18

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Senate and House committees will be taking up the following bills on Thursday, March 18:
‘FORWARD MARCH AMBASSADORS’ HONORED: State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and lawmakers are expected to take part in a ceremony held by the Florida Veterans Foundation to honor “Forward March Ambassadors,” who help veterans in need. Among others taking part will be Maj. Gen. James Hartsell, the deputy executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs. (8 a.m., 21st floor, the Capitol.)
PROPERTY INSURANCE BILL TEED UP: The Senate Rules Committee will take up a bill (SB 76), filed by Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, that would make potentially far-reaching changes in Florida’s property insurance system. The measure seeks to reduce attorney fees and litigation in property-insurance disputes and limit the costs of claims for roof damage. (9 a.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
COMMUNITY ASSOCIATIONS AT ISSUE: The Senate Finance and Tax Committee will take up a bill (SB 996), filed by Sen. Ileana Garcia, R-Miami, that would make changes related to condominium and cooperative associations in challenging property-tax assessments. (9 a.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
POT POTENCY WEIGHED: The House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee will consider a proposal (HB 1455), filed by Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, that would make changes in Florida’s medical-marijuana laws, including limiting the amount of euphoria-inducing THC in marijuana products. (9:30 a.m., 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
ETHICS CHANGES EYED: The House Public Integrity & Elections Committee will take up a bill (PCB PIE 21-03) that would make a series of changes to ethics laws, including dealing with issues such as public officials soliciting employment and investment advice. (9:30 a.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
PROTEST BILL OPPOSED: Rep. Kevin Chambliss, D-Homestead, and Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, will join members of Faith in Florida at a news conference to oppose legislation, including a measure (HB 1) that Republican leaders say is needed to crack down on violent protests. Opponents say the bill could have a chilling effect on peaceful protests and violate free-speech rights. (10:30 a.m., Old Capitol steps.)
TOLL ROADS TARGETED: The Senate Appropriations Committee will take up a bill (SB 100), filed by Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, that would repeal a 2019 law that calls for extending the Suncoast Parkway and Florida’s Turnpike and building a new toll road that would link Polk and Collier counties. The bill, however, includes two projects that would be at least somewhat similar to the toll-road extensions in the 2019 law. (11:30 a.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ON AGENDA: The House Health & Human Services Committee will consider a proposal (HB 701), filed by Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, R-Saint Johns, that would require the Department of Financial Services to submit a report about complaints it receives from customers of health insurers and HMOs about behavioral health services and benefits. (Noon, 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
MOMENT OF SILENCE TEED UP IN HOUSE: The House will hold a floor session and is slated to consider a bill that would require daily moments of silence in public schools and a measure that would require state colleges and universities to conduct surveys about “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity.” The bill about moments of silence (HB 529) is sponsored by Rep. Randy Fine, R-Brevard County, while the bill about the higher-education surveys (HB 233) is sponsored by Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers. Among other bills that will be considered is a measure (HB 217), sponsored by Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, D-Parkland, that would name part of Florida’s coral reef system after the late state Rep. Kristin Jacobs, who died last year of cancer. The proposal would designate the Southeast Florida Coral Reef Ecosystem Conservation Area as the “Kristin Jacobs Coral Reef Ecosystem Conservation Area.” (2 p.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)
LIABILITY, FARMING, DISTILLERY ISSUES UP IN SENATE: The Senate will take up a proposal (SB 72), filed by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, that would help shield businesses and health-care providers from lawsuits related to COVID-19. The Senate also is expected to vote on a series of measures, including a bill (SB 88), filed by Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, that could help shield farmers from lawsuits and a bill (SB 46), filed by Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, that would revamp regulations for craft distilleries. (2 p.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)
CHILD PROTECTION TEAMS AT ISSUE: The House Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee will consider a bill (HB 871), filed by Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart, that would extend sovereign-immunity protections to members of child protection teams who are independent contractors. (5:15 p.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
SPECIAL ORDER SET: The House Rules Committee will set a special-order calendar that will list bills to be heard March 25 on the House floor. (6:30 p.m., 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
Also:
UNF TRUSTEES GATHER: The University of North Florida Board of Trustees will hold a quarterly meeting. (8:30 a.m., University of North Florida, Adam Herbert University Center, 12000 Alumni Dr., Jacksonville. Online at https://unf.zoom.us/j/98703525889. Call-in number: 1-301-715-8592. Webinar ID: 98703525889)
UF TRUSTEES MEET: The University of Florida Board of Trustees will start two days of meetings. (9 a.m., University of Florida, Emerson Alumni Hall, Gainesville. Online at https://mediasite.video.ufl.edu/Mediasite/Play/6315ff4840604a07a10a262f4ffd56121d)
UWF TRUSTEES MEET: The University of West Florida Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet. (9 a.m. https://uwf.zoom.us/j/82909708379?pwd=aEVROU1CZ1F2QkxqTkVWQmV2L0tHQT09. Passcode: 863671)
SOUTHWEST PLANNING COUNCIL MEETS: The Southwest Florida Regional Planning Council will hold an online meeting. (9 a.m. https://zoom.us/j/96880783648?pwd=ejNueFQwNUFJclFrVWg1SjUrZ0M3QT09#success)
DEFENSE ISSUES DISCUSSED: The Florida Defense Support Task Force, which works to protect and expand military bases in the state, will meet. (10:30 a.m., Four Points by Sheraton Tallahassee Downtown, 316 West Tennessee St., Tallahassee. https://zoom.us/j/8502986640?pwd=TnUzRDdScFlSSUkxUj RCeVJWejdSUT09. Meeting ID: 8502986640, Passcode: Mar@18)
REFUGEE ISSUES DISCUSSED: The Broward Refugee Task Force will meet. (10 a.m. Information at https://www.myflfamilies.com/)
SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is scheduled to release weekly opinions. (11 a.m.)
MEDICAID DRUGS AT ISSUE: The Medicaid Drug Utilization Review Board is scheduled to hold an online meeting. (1:30 p.m. https://magellanhealth.zoom.us/j/99393512236?pwd=Y0s2ZzBrUWY0V0hGMEhDNmhjTi9Hdz09)
HEMP ON AGENDA: The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Hemp Advisory Committee will meet in a conference call. (3 p.m. Call-in number: 850-391-8548. Code: 881647610)
MEDICAL MARIJUANA AT ISSUE: The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee will meet in a conference call. (4 p.m. Call-in number: 850-391-8548. Code: 667456358)
I-10 PROJECT AT ISSUE: The Florida Department of Transportation will hold a meeting about a project development and environment study regarding the interchange at Interstate 10 and Beulah Road in Pensacola. (5:30 p.m. Pine Forest United Methodist Church, 2800 Wilde Lake Boulevard, Pensacola. Online information at https://nwflroads.com/projects/433113-1)
