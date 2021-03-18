Capitol Watch for Thursday, March 18

MOMENT OF SILENCE TEED UP IN HOUSE: The House will hold a floor session and is slated to consider a bill that would require daily moments of silence in public schools and a measure that would require state colleges and universities to conduct surveys about “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity.” The bill about moments of silence (HB 529) is sponsored by Rep. Randy Fine, R-Brevard County, while the bill about the higher-education surveys (HB 233) is sponsored by Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers. Among other bills that will be considered is a measure (HB 217), sponsored by Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, D-Parkland, that would name part of Florida’s coral reef system after the late state Rep. Kristin Jacobs, who died last year of cancer. The proposal would designate the Southeast Florida Coral Reef Ecosystem Conservation Area as the “Kristin Jacobs Coral Reef Ecosystem Conservation Area.” (2 p.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)