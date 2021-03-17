70 years after his brave act saved others, Retired Marine Corporal receives Silver Star

“They were so seriously wounded, that when I carried them out of the bunker they could hardly talk. And the first one I carried out...another mortar hit close by and we landed on the ground and I thought I was going to hurt him more and in the meantime I was wounded myself. When I took him back to the medic, where he was treated and I was treated at the same time... and then I went back and got the second guy,” Naimo explains.