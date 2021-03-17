WWE announces new ticket sale date for WrestleMania 37

TAMPA,, Fla. (WWSB) - After pulling ticket sales yesterday, WWE has announced the new sale date for WrestleMania 37 tickets.
The event is set to happen at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11,. Tickets for the two night event will now go on sale this Friday, March 19, starting at 10 a.m. ET.
Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania pre-sale starting tomorrow, March 18, at 10 a.m. ET, can register at www.wrestlemania.com/presale.
Ticket prices range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com.
