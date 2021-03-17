Some Manatee Co. residents opt out of vaccine standby pool

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Countians are facing a new hurdle as it expands the COVID-19 vaccine availability. County officials say some people who registered to be placed in the vaccine standby pool are opting out.
“I feel fine,” said Zeida Santos.
She received her first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday at the Manatee County Public Safety Department.
“I thought it was going to be a difficult experience but it wasn’t,” she said.
But not everyone is doing the same.
“I know there was a high demand for the vaccine in the beginning, now we’re kind of seeing it to start to die down,” said Chloe Conboy, spokesperson for the Manatee County Public Safety Department.
She says this is happening as more people who registered are most likely going to other locations to get the shots. That includes the FEMA site in Tampa and some pharmacies in the area.
“There’s other opportunities for people to get the vaccine,” she said. “I would say about a third of people that have been registered for our vaccine pool have opted out of getting the vaccine.”
But health experts say get the vaccine anywhere is available.
“So, if it’s more convenient for people to get it at a Publix or their CVS or at their Walgreens, or even at their neighborhood church which may have a special set up, that’s wonderful,” said Dr. Jay Wolfson, professor of Public Health Medicine and Pharmacy at the University of South Florida.
If you decide to take that route, the county asks for residents to contact them.
“Let the county know that you want to be removed from the vaccine standby pool,” said Conboy. “It’s so imperative and it saves us so much time.”
You can contact the county by calling the Manatee County 311 call center.
ABC7 also reached out to the Department of Health of Sarasota County and officials say they’re not having the same problem as Manatee County.
If you still have not registered and you’re 60 and older, you can do so by clicking here.
