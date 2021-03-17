North Port Police Department searching for suspect after drive-by shooting on Wednesday

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department is searching for a suspect after a drive-by shooting.
The shooting happened on Wednesday afternoon in the 5000 block of Jody Avenue.
According to police, there are no injuries and it “looks to be an isolated incident.”
The vehicle has been described as a black Nissan, likely a late 2000s Altima, with dark windows, according to police.
Police said that the suspect fled in the vehicle toward Port Charlotte.
The investigation is ongoing.
