North Port Police Department searching for suspect after drive-by shooting on Wednesday

The suspect fled toward Port Charlotte

By ABC7 Staff | March 17, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 5:20 PM

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department is searching for a suspect after a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened on Wednesday afternoon in the 5000 block of Jody Avenue.

According to police, there are no injuries and it “looks to be an isolated incident.”

The vehicle has been described as a black Nissan, likely a late 2000s Altima, with dark windows, according to police.

Police said that the suspect fled in the vehicle toward Port Charlotte.

The investigation is ongoing.

