Man charged with knifepoint sexual assault at Pride Park

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 40-year-old Bradenton man has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault Feb. 27 at Pride Park.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Department arrested Vidal Baco-Martinez Wednesday after an investigation. According to the arrest report, Baco-Martinez knocked on the victim’s door at about 3 a.m. With a knife in hand, Baco-Martinez took the victim’s cell phone and car keys and told them not to scream.
Police say the suspect then forced the victim to drive to the basketball courts at Pride Park, on 63rd Avenue and Ninth Street East, where his car was also parked. Baco-Martinez gave the victim their cell phone, which the victim used to video the suspect. Upon seeing he was being videoed, the suspect knocked the phone from the victim’s hand and proceeded to sexually assault the victim in the front seat of the vehicle.
Baco-Martinez and the victim stayed at the park for the next three hours, police say, while Baco-Martinez attempted to calm the victim, the report said. The victim finally found car keys laying on the ground and used them to start the car and escape.
The victim informed a doctor of the assault Wednesday, who informed the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrested Baco-Martinez without incident.
