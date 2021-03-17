Hillsborough sheriff announces arrest in kidnapping of 1-year-old during car theft

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man who allegedly stole an SUV with a 1-year-old child inside in February. The kidnapping resulted in an Amber Alert but the child was found unharmed.
Tinnley West was found unharmed in the the SUV that was abandoned at a nearby church parking lot after incident. ABC7 posted bodycam footage of the rescue.
Rashad Mann, 26, was initially arrested on unrelated charges earlier in March. Further investigation into Mann revealed him to be a suspect in the kidnapping case.
Sheriff Chad Chronister called Mann a “career criminal” and said DNA has connected him to the kidnapping. He thanked Mann for not harming the child.
