GoFundMe established after Florida girl, 13, dies trying to save dog in house fire

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A GoFundMe account has been established to raise money for the funeral costs of a 13-year-old girl who died in a house fire in Arcadia Tuesday morning after running back inside to save her beloved dog.
The fire broke out just before 3 a.m., at the home on Levsky Avenue. “When we arrived, the house was fully engulfed. The roof was gone [and] fire was blowing out of the windows,” said DeSoto County Fire Chief Chad Jorgensen.
Upon investigation, crews found the body of the teen, identified by family members as Laiellah Hatcher, next to her dog. Hatcher’s mother was also severely burned and is in a coma.
Hatcher had autism, her sister said on the GoFundMe page.
“At 13 she was so wise in so many ways even if not in knowledge than with intuition. As an autistic child she had very many special interests. She loved lions, horses, My Little Pony and loved the movie ‘The Lion King.’ She loved animals and gave her life to save them. We are a worse planet without her. Our mom tried to save her, she is in ICU with 3rd degree burns to over 40% of her body. At this time we are asking for donations to cover the cost of Laiellah’s Memorial and help with medical bills. We also lost our home and everything in it to the fire,”
Witnesses say they saw Laiellah run back inside the burning house to retrieve her dog. It was reported that the family owned at least five dogs, but only two were found. According to authorities, six people had been living inside the home.
You can donate to the family here.
