GoFundMe established after Florida girl, 13, dies trying to save dog in house fire

“At 13 she was so wise in so many ways even if not in knowledge than with intuition. As an autistic child she had very many special interests. She loved lions, horses, My Little Pony and loved the movie ‘The Lion King.’ She loved animals and gave her life to save them. We are a worse planet without her. Our mom tried to save her, she is in ICU with 3rd degree burns to over 40% of her body. At this time we are asking for donations to cover the cost of Laiellah’s Memorial and help with medical bills. We also lost our home and everything in it to the fire,”