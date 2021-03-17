First Alert Weather: Warm and increasingly humid before a cold front on Thursday night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be another warm day on the Suncoast with temperatures this afternoon perhaps a degree or two warmer than yesterday.
It will be breezy as well and the sea-breeze may start an hour or two later in the day and not reach as far inland. No rain in today’s forecast but the UV Index will be very high. Winds will increase tomorrow in advance of a cold front and boaters should keep alert to the changing forecast. We may see a marine advisory or caution statement for area waters.
Tomorrow morning will again have the possibility for some patchy fog before skies turn sunny again. Tomorrow will also be a warm day. In the evening clouds will build and there is a chance for some overnight showers or isolated thunderstorms. The chance for severe weather is very small but not zero and mostly after dark Thursday and before 2 a.m., Friday. After the front passes to our south some cooler weather arrives for the weekend. Highs will be in the-mid 70s and much less humid.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.