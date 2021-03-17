First Alert Weather: Warm and increasingly humid before a cold front on Thursday night

Tomorrow morning will again have the possibility for some patchy fog before skies turn sunny again. Tomorrow will also be a warm day. In the evening clouds will build and there is a chance for some overnight showers or isolated thunderstorms. The chance for severe weather is very small but not zero and mostly after dark Thursday and before 2 a.m., Friday. After the front passes to our south some cooler weather arrives for the weekend. Highs will be in the-mid 70s and much less humid.