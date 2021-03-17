FDOH reports 5.57% statewide, case total count climbs toward 2 million

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 positivity rates dipped back down to 5.57% on Wednesday. Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 8.74% and 4.21% respectively.
The state is also reporting 4,727 new cases bringing the statewide total to 1,989,024. 55 new deaths have been reported bringing the total death toll to 32,504. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 72,233
SECOND DOSE: 65,636
TOTAL= 137,869
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 51,394
SECOND DOSE: 41,298
TOTAL=92,692
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 33,536 Residents: 32,796 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 740
Conditions and Care Deaths: 630 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,407 Non-Residents: 39
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 15,168 (46%) Female: 17,264 (53%) Unknown/No data: 364 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,714 (8%) White: 20,287 (62%) Other: 5,365 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,430 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,352 (22%) Not-Hispanic: 17,872 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 7,572 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 28,175 Residents: 26,838 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,337
Conditions and Care Deaths: 751 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,271 Non-Residents: 56
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 12,464 (46%) Female: 14,244 (53%) Unknown/No data: 130 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,548 (6%) White: 19,102 (71%) Other: 2,064 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 4,124 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,966 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 15,178 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 8,694 (32%)
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.