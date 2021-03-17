FDOH reports 5.57% statewide, case total count climbs toward 2 million

By ABC7 Staff | March 17, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 2:49 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 positivity rates dipped back down to 5.57% on Wednesday. Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 8.74% and 4.21% respectively.

The state is also reporting 4,727 new cases bringing the statewide total to 1,989,024. 55 new deaths have been reported bringing the total death toll to 32,504. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 72,233

SECOND DOSE: 65,636

TOTAL= 137,869

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 51,394

SECOND DOSE: 41,298

TOTAL=92,692

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 33,536   Residents: 32,796   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 740

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 630   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,407     Non-Residents: 39

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 15,168  (46%)   Female: 17,264 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 364 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,714  (8%)   White: 20,287  (62%)   Other: 5,365  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,430  (14%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 7,352  (22%)   Not-Hispanic: 17,872  (54%)   Unknown/No Data: 7,572  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 28,175   Residents: 26,838   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,337

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 751   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,271     Non-Residents: 56

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 12,464  (46%)   Female: 14,244 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 130 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,548  (6%)   White: 19,102  (71%)   Other: 2,064  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,124  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,966  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 15,178  (57%)   Unknown/No Data: 8,694  (32%)

