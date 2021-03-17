Downtown Sarasota see’s its first black owned business

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Despite the leisure and hospitality industry still struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, Florida’s unemployment rate continues to improve as vaccinations increase and people return to the workforce.
The state Department of Economic Opportunity reported Monday that Florida’s unemployment rate decreased to 4.8 % in January, down 0.3 percentage points from a revised December rate.
Manatee County had a 4.4% unemployment rate, while Sarasota County came in at 4.3% but for some this year in Sarasota County, it has been a golden opportunity. Especially for Newtown native and barber Dennis Ford also known as Hootie, keeps his customers happy, one fade at a time. Ford opened up Mankind Barber Lounge seven months ago, making him the owner of the first black-owned business in downtown Sarasota. Ford said opening during the pandemic, was easier than it looked.
“It’s actually been kind of easy,” said Ford. “It’s a lot of fun, the people are nice.”
However, for some, the year of opportunity has been less than plenty, like for Barber Nate Brown. Nate came from North Carolina, fresh out of school and fresh out of work. Brown said he came to Sarasota after Hootie offered him a golden ticket
“It’s perfect for a guy like me,” said Brown. “I kept trying, trying to do better and I got a chance to get back into the barbershop and I took the opportunity to come here.”
Going forward, Ford hopes to be an example for others to come into the area.
“Sometimes we have to step outside the box and make it a little easier for ourselves and make everyone around us happy,” said Ford.
Ford said being a kid from Newtown with a dream has led him this far and hopes to continue to give back to his community the best way he knows how by creating quite the impression, one cut at a time.
Ford has been so successful, he’s expanding, and will soon be opening a salon, which should launch in the next three weeks.
Click here to book appointments with Hootie or Nate
