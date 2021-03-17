Downtown Sarasota see’s its first black owned business

Manatee County had a 4.4% unemployment rate, while Sarasota County came in at 4.3% but for some this year in Sarasota County, it has been a golden opportunity. Especially for Newtown native and barber Dennis Ford also known as Hootie, keeps his customers happy, one fade at a time. Ford opened up Mankind Barber Lounge seven months ago, making him the owner of the first black-owned business in downtown Sarasota. Ford said opening during the pandemic, was easier than it looked.