Capitol Watch for Wednesday, March 17

GUNS AT CHURCHES ON AGENDA: The House Judiciary Committee will consider a proposal (HB 259), filed by Rep. Jayer Williamson, R-Pace, and Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, that would expand the authority of people with concealed-weapons licenses to bring guns on property owned, rented or used by churches, synagogues or other religious institutions. Florida law generally allows people to carry concealed weapons at religious institutions, but it bars being armed on school properties. That can prevent gun owners from bringing firearms to churches that share properties with schools. The bill is designed to address that issue. (3:45 p.m., 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)