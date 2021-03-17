Bradenton police arrest second teen in fatal shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have arrested a second teenager in connection to a March 11 homicide in Bradenton.
Antonio Aguirre, 20, was shot and killed on the sidewalk in the 700 block of 25th Street East on Thursday, March 11th. The original suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was located in unincorporated Manatee County and he was taken into custody.
The second teen, also a 15-year-old boy, was located Sunday in Palmetto, police said late Tuesday. He was interviewed and during questioning, police say he confessed to his role in the case and has been charged with second-degree murder. He is being held at the Bradenton Juvenile Detention Center.
ABC7 is withholding the suspects’ names because of their age. This investigation is still ongoing.
Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Det. Andres Perez at 941-932-9322. Information can also be emailed to BPDTIPS@BradentonPD.com or remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or log an anonymous tip online at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.
