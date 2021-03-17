Arcadia business organizes event to benefit family of 12-year-old killed in fire

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A charity event is being organized to benefit the family who lost their 12-year-old daughter in a tragic house fire.
Laiellah Hatcher, 12, was killed after she ran back into her burning home to save her dog. Firefighters found them together, but neither survived.
Becks Truckin’ Good BBQ is organizing the event for March 27 at 1 p.m. This will take place at Orange Grove Opry at 3922 NW County Road 6661 A in Arcadia.
The event will feature live music, food and the venue is donating all the food. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Hatcher family.
The family also has a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses. You can either donate to the GoFundMe or bring cash to the event. There is no set price on donation.
