Warm weather through Thursday

Until that happens expect nice warm days with some patchy fog each morning followed by mostly sunny skies through Wednesday. On Thursday we will being to see an increase in cloudiness as the front encroaches on the Suncoast. Temperatures will still be warm on Thursday with a high around 80 as winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph. The rain chance for Thursday evening is 40% for some evening showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two.