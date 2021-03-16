Warm weather through Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The warm weather pattern is set to change late Thursday as a cold front moves in. Until then expect temperatures to be a few degrees above average near the coast and some 10 degrees warmer for areas east of I-75 who wont see the sea breeze until late afternoon.
We will see the ridge of high pressure parked east of Florida which has been bringing us the beautiful weather lately slowly give way to a couple of cold fronts moving through the SE U.S.
The first front will not make it through our area but get hung up just to our north, it will begin to weaken the grip of the high pressure system that has been anchored over our area for the past 7 days. The second cold front will eventually make it all the way down here and through S. Florida late Thursday through early Friday morning.
Until that happens expect nice warm days with some patchy fog each morning followed by mostly sunny skies through Wednesday. On Thursday we will being to see an increase in cloudiness as the front encroaches on the Suncoast. Temperatures will still be warm on Thursday with a high around 80 as winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph. The rain chance for Thursday evening is 40% for some evening showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two.
Breezy conditions and much cooler weather will move in on Friday. In fact it will be breezy on Thursday through early Saturday morning. Look for small craft advisories or small craft caution alerts to be flying beginning as early as Wednesday night. Winds will be switching around to the NW on Friday morning bringing in the cooler air.
Friday we will see partly cloudy skies with some clearing later in the day and the high will be in the low 70′s. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the low 70′s and lows in the mid 50′s so you may need a light jacket on Saturday morning. We can expect much drier air moving in on both Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday looks great with mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather continuing with a high of 73 degrees.
For boaters look for winds out of the S at 10 knots and seas less than 2 feet and a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
