Tampa Police officers post memories of fallen officer
Jesse Madsen (Source: Tampa PD)
By ABC7 Staff | March 16, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 10:45 AM

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa Police Department have taken to social media to remember fallen office Jesse Madsen.

Madsen was killed last week in the line of duty. He was a 45-year-old married father of three and was with the Tampa Police department for more than 16 years. A Marine combat veteran, Madsen was a seven-time recipient of the Tampa Police Department’s Life Saving Award.

He was killed in a wrong-way crash. If you would like to donate to the officer’s family, click here.

You can listen to his fellow officers’ memories below.

