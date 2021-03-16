Tampa Police officers post memories of fallen officer

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa Police Department have taken to social media to remember fallen office Jesse Madsen.
Madsen was killed last week in the line of duty. He was a 45-year-old married father of three and was with the Tampa Police department for more than 16 years. A Marine combat veteran, Madsen was a seven-time recipient of the Tampa Police Department’s Life Saving Award.
He was killed in a wrong-way crash. If you would like to donate to the officer’s family, click here.
You can listen to his fellow officers’ memories below.
