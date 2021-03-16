Mask mandate fails after being brought back on the table for discussion in the City of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 9:10 pm UPDATE: A motion to bring back the mask mandate to the City of Sarasota failed on Monday night.
During the commission meeting multiple doctors spoke via ZOOM on why a mandate should be brought back to the city.
But after the Governor put an order in place last week preventing local governments from collecting fines imposed by mask mandates, it left the mandate unenforceable something the Mayor of the City of Sarasota says is a problem.
City of Sarasota commissioners are discussing the possibility of bringing back the city-wide mask ordinance weeks after eliminating the mandate.
According to the Monday City commission agenda commissioners will be considering whether they’ll bring back the ordinance or not. The discussion comes just weeks after city commissioners held a majority vote to do away with the ordinance.
At the time, in February, the Vice Mayor caught up with our reporter Seshmi Hayes about the confusion that came with ending the mandate within the city.
“The decision came because the governor said the cities could no longer have ordinances like the kind that we had in place, so we had to find an alternative,” said Erik Arroyo, the Vice Mayor for the City of Sarasota. “This alternative, this proclamation, will be permanent, as opposed to the ordinance which had to be extended every 60 days.”
Commissioners as of 7pm on Monday haven’t made a decision on bringing back the mandate.
You can watch the meeting here.
