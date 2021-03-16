Intermittent frontage road closures on Venice Bypass starting March 16

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews will start milling and paving the frontage road on the U.S. 41 Venice Bypass Tuesday night.
Crews will begin the nighttime work on the southbound side, city officials said.
According to the city, this will affect businesses from the Venice Toyota dealership to Public Storage on the southbound side.
This construction is currently planned for three consecutive nights, between 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., depending on the weather.
In order for crews to complete the work, vehicles that are parked on or just off the frontage road must be moved. There will be no access to the frontage road while crews are working.
Motorists should expect delays and watch for the crews as they go to and from the businesses near the construction.
On Wednesday night, crews will start the same process on the northbound side and will stretch from the plaza at Bob’s Scooters and Venice Heating & Cooling, to where the road ends at Gulf Coast Boulevard.
The map below shows the northbound and southbound areas that will be affected:
