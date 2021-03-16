House fire in Arcadia kills young teen who ran back inside to save dogs

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A teenage girl was killed in a tragic morning fire in Arcadia Tuesday morning after officials say she ran back into the burning home to save her dog. The family did have five dogs total.
At approximately 2:53 a.m., DeSoto County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Levsky Avenue in Arcadia.
The house was engulfed in flames. When crews arrived they were advised that there were possibly two people still inside. Upon investigation, crews found a 13-year-old female who was next to the family dog. Neither the teen nor the dog survived.
Witnesses say they saw the teen run back inside the burning house to retrieve her dog. It was reported that the family owned at least five dogs but only two have been found.
The teen’s mother and brother were treated with serious injuries and were both transported to area hospitals.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
