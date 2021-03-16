First Alert Weather: Humidity on the rise with a cooler weekend on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure over the state will bring stable, warm and dry weather to the Suncoast for the next few days. Beach lovers will enjoy sunny skies and a sea breeze in the afternoon to keep temperatures limited to the upper 70s.
On the mainland, temperatures will run from the low 80s west of the interstate to the mid- and-even-upper 80s well east of the interstate. This puts our high temperatures 4 to 8 degrees above the average. This will be true through Thursday. We will also notice increasing humidity.
Friday will be the start of several days of very pleasant and seasonable weather as a cold front moves past. The front will signal its approach with some Thursday clouds and Thursday night rain chances. Winds will likely increase as well. As the front sinks south on Friday, our winds shift north and the cooler air moves in. Highs in the mid-70s will linger through the weekend.
