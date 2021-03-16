FDOT working to clear hurdles on pedestrian bridge project in downtown

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation says they want to get the pedestrian bridge up as soon as possible. But, they say they have a few more hurdles to clear before that can happen.
According to the FDOT project manager, the bridge would be constructed near 1st street and allow pedestrians to cross over Tamiami Trail, near the Ritz Carlton. Residents who live and work in the area say they’ve seen their share of close calls.
“People trying to cross the street, people blowing past the lights going straight through it. We watched somebody get hit trying to cross the road,” says Tara Esteves, who works in the area.
George Campbell is a resident in the area and says, “People blowing through the red light. People stopping when they don’t need to and it ties up traffic and you don’t know whether to go or not.”
According to FDOT, the bridge would be a temporary test bridge. The DOT said they would give the City of Sarasota the data and the city would decide if they wanted to build permanent bridges in town.
