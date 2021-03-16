FDOH reports 5.95% statewide, case total count climbs toward 2 million

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 positivity rates are back down below 6%. The Department of Health is reporting a 5.95% positivity rate statewide Tuesday. Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 7.85 % and 4.88% respectively.
The state is also reporting 4,832 new cases bringing the statewide total to1,984,425. 116 new deaths have been reported bringing the total death toll to 32,449. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 65,960
SECOND DOSE: 63,510
TOTAL= 129,470
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 51,143
SECOND DOSE: 39,428
TOTAL=90,571
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 33,386 Residents: 32,657 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 729
Conditions and Care Deaths: 630 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,405 Non-Residents: 38
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 15,105 (46%) Female: 17,187 (53%) Unknown/No data: 365 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,706 (8%) White: 20,185 (62%) Other: 5,347 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,419 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,337 (22%) Not-Hispanic: 17,805 (55%) Unknown/No Data: 7,515 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 28,092 Residents: 26,761 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,331
Conditions and Care Deaths: 751 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,271 Non-Residents: 57
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 12,434 (46%) Female: 14,203 (53%) Unknown/No data: 124 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,545 (6%) White: 19,049 (71%) Other: 2,066 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 4,101 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,963 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 15,142 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 8,656 (32%)
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.