FDOH reports 5.95% statewide, case total count climbs toward 2 million
By ABC7 Staff | March 16, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 2:55 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 positivity rates are back down below 6%. The Department of Health is reporting a 5.95% positivity rate statewide Tuesday. Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 7.85 % and 4.88% respectively.

The state is also reporting 4,832 new cases bringing the statewide total to1,984,425. 116 new deaths have been reported bringing the total death toll to 32,449. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 65,960

SECOND DOSE: 63,510

TOTAL= 129,470

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 51,143

SECOND DOSE: 39,428

TOTAL=90,571

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 33,386 Residents: 32,657 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 729

Conditions and Care Deaths: 630 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,405 Non-Residents: 38

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42

Gender: Male: 15,105 (46%) Female: 17,187 (53%) Unknown/No data: 365 (<1%)

Race: Black: 2,706 (8%) White: 20,185 (62%) Other: 5,347 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,419 (14%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,337 (22%) Not-Hispanic: 17,805 (55%) Unknown/No Data: 7,515 (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 28,092 Residents: 26,761 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,331

Conditions and Care Deaths: 751 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,271 Non-Residents: 57

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49

Gender: Male: 12,434 (46%) Female: 14,203 (53%) Unknown/No data: 124 (<1%)

Race: Black: 1,545 (6%) White: 19,049 (71%) Other: 2,066 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 4,101 (15%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,963 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 15,142 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 8,656 (32%)

