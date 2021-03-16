DeSantis proposes one-time bonus of $1K to first responders as he talks economic re-growth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - In a speech outlining economic recovery in the state of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis recommended that all first responders, police, EMTs, firefighters, and others should receive a one-time $1,000 bonus.
DeSantis did not mention whether or not that would include frontline workers in the medical industry. Teachers were not mentioned either. The governor also recommended that $73 million of funding go to fixing the state’s broken CONNECT unemployment system, which has caused problems for those applying for assistance and has resulted in a lawsuit against the site’s creator, Deloitte.
The reasoning given for the proposed bonuses toward law enforcement and first responders had to do “with what they have had to deal with.”
DeSantis is hoping that other fiscal distribution can be used to improve the state’s infrastructure and emergency preparedness.
Here are some of the other proposed uses for the funding:
* $260 million in relief for seaports
* $72 million for behavioral health management
* $1 billion for the Resilient Florida Grant program
* $50 million for Florida marketing
* $41.7 million to the Florida National Guard
* $55.6 million to support re-employment assistance program
There is no timeline on potential disbursement for these proposals.
