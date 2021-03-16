Cold front to bring changes

Thursday evening look for increasing cloudiness along with a few showers moving in from the Gulf. The rain chance Thursday night through Friday morning is at 40%. There is a marginal risk of one or two of the storms turning strong to severe but those chances are very small at this time. The rain will be out of here by sunrise on Friday with temperatures to start the day in the mid 60′s. We will see partly cloudy, breezy & cooler conditions move in on Friday. The high on Friday will be in the mid 70′s with winds out of the NW at 10-20 mph.