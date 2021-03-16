Cold front to bring changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm weather will last through Thursday and then things cool down to more seasonable levels on Friday. We will see a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm is possible with this front as it pushes through the area.
The timing of the cold front looks to be late Thursday evening through early Friday morning. At this time not expecting any severe storms with this line but we could hear some rumble of thunder with a couple of imbedded thunderstorms.
For St. Patrick’s Day look for a mostly sunny, breezy and warm day once again with a high around 83 near the coast and mid to upper 80′s inland east of I-75. Winds will be from the SE turning to the SSW by the afternoon at around 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.
Thursday we wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper 60′s so a warm and muggy start to the day. We will see partly cloudy skies on Thursday with a 20% chance for an afternoon shower inland. The winds will be strong out of the SW at 10-20 mph with some boating advisories in place for Suncoast waters. The high on Thursday will be in the low 80′s.
Thursday evening look for increasing cloudiness along with a few showers moving in from the Gulf. The rain chance Thursday night through Friday morning is at 40%. There is a marginal risk of one or two of the storms turning strong to severe but those chances are very small at this time. The rain will be out of here by sunrise on Friday with temperatures to start the day in the mid 60′s. We will see partly cloudy, breezy & cooler conditions move in on Friday. The high on Friday will be in the mid 70′s with winds out of the NW at 10-20 mph.
Friday night through Saturday morning will be a bit cooler with lows dropping down into the mid to upper 50′s to start the day on Saturday. We will see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs more seasonable. The high on Saturday will be in the mid 70′s. So cooler but not really that cold.
There is a chance for some additional cloudiness as a line of low pressure will be left behind the front. This system will bring some occasional cloudiness along with a slight risk of a few showers both Saturday and Sunday. We will still see sunshine intermixed with some clouds so not a total loss.
Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 70′s as well.
For boaters look for winds out of the S at 15 knots and seas running 2 feet with a moderate chop on the waters.
