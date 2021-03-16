Capitol Watch for Tuesday, March 16

PPE RESERVE PROPOSED: The Senate Military and Veterans Affairs, Space and Domestic Security Committee and the House Pandemics & Public Emergencies Committee will consider proposals (SB 1760 and HB 1353), filed by Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, and Rep. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, that would require the state Division of Emergency Management to have an adequate amount of personal-protective equipment available that could be purchased by health-care providers during declared emergencies because of communicable or infectious diseases. (Senate committee at 3:30 p.m., 37 Senate Office Building. House committee at 3:45 p.m., 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)