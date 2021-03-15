1 dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Venice

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The driver of a semi-truck has been killed following a six-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-75.
The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. Monday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the semi-truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 75, approximately 1,500 feet south of Laurel Road.
Traffic was backed up due to an additional crash located on the interstate at mile marker 193. The semi driver was unable to stop prior to colliding with five vehicles that were located directly in front of him.
The semi then overturned on the roadway. He was pronounced deceased on scene and identified as a 46-year-old man from Port Charlotte. Another driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Team is still on scene to gather evidence and process the crash area. The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 are now open.
