Sarasota County provides update on enhanced registration system

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has launched its enhanced registration system at noon for individuals 18 and older that would like to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
At noon, 11,705 individuals registered in the enhanced system. There are still 24,247 accounts remaining in the 1A group (65 and older, frontline healthcare workers – that were eligible and registered in the Jan. 20 platform). Once these remaining individuals receive an appointment notice, DOH will then begin scheduling from the enhanced registration system in order of account number.
For now, only those individuals who meet the CURRENT state guidelines (individuals who are over 60 and frontline healthcare workers, school staff, law enforcement officers) will be offered appointments.
DOH-Sarasota has also been coordinating with the state, county, Sarasota County School Board, and community healthcare partners to vaccinate individuals within these priority groups who want to receive the vaccine. Over the weekend, DOH and state vaccinated over 1,080 teachers 50 years old and up, during a closed-POD (point of distribution).
- To date, over 1,500 teachers 50 and older in public, private and charter school have been vaccinated.
- To date, nearly 440 firefighter/EMTs and law enforcement officers have been vaccinated. More are scheduled to receive the vaccine this week.
Individuals who have questions related to their account or registrations process are encouraged to call the Vaccine Registration call center at 941-861-VAXS (82987), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. -5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or through direct message on county social media @SRQCountyGov.
