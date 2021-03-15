MCSO: Man arrested for fatal DUI crash from 2019

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they have made an arrest for a fatal DUI crash that occurred in Bradenton on Feb. 27, 2019.
Michael Delaney Jr., 30, was arrested for allegedly crashing his van into two other cars at the intersection of El Conquistador Parkway and 34th Street West in Bradenton. Ross Christie, who was driving his SUV, was pronounced dead after being transported to Blake Medical Center.
Upon further investigation by MCSO, they say that Delaney had Ketamine, Norketamine, and Fentanyl in his system at the time of the accident. Delaney is being charged with DUI Manslaughter.
