Immunocompromised vaccine recipients attend North Port pop-up clinic

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Cars lined up by the dozens at Suncoast Technical College in North Port to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.
“COVID-19 could get anybody,” said vaccine recipient Richard Schultz.
Schultz and his wife received their first shots of the Moderna vaccine, which they thought would take longer due to their place in-line.
“Our number was number 95,000 we thought wow it’s going to take a long time,” said Schultz
Which Schultz said they are happy about due to health concerns with his wife. “My wife has some problems that we worried about due to COVID,” said Schultz.
The Schultz aren’t the only ones who were concerned that came for a vaccine.
“It’ll be nice to go to the grocery store and be less worried,” said Carrie Bunker. Bunker, who received her second shot on Sunday and is now fully vaccinated. Bunker said she now feels a lot safer being fully vaccinated.
“It makes me feel less nervous,” said Bunker. “I have auto-immune issues and I am Type 1 diabetic, I have been scared for a year today.”
Those same thoughts were also echoed by vaccine recipient Pat Rabin. Rabin said she would recommend the vaccine to anyone when the time comes.
“Of course I do, I think everyone should get it,” said Rabin.
The pop-up drive-thru clinic will continue through Tuesday at the Suncoast Technical College.
