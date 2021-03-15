Free food for students on the Suncoast over Spring Break

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Several organizations in both Manatee and Sarasota counties are working hard to make sure that students will have food over spring break.
There are multiple organizations including Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee and All Faiths Food Bank. All Faiths Food Bank has compiled a list of locations near you!
Sarasota County Schools and Manatee County Schools are also posting a list of resources.
Click on your respective county above to see what options are available for you.
