First Alert Weather: The Suncoast gets warm weather to start the new work week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A sprawling area of high pressure builds across the Suncoast for the first half of the work week, bringing us warm temperatures.
The average high for this time of year is in the mid-to-upper-70s from coast to inland areas. We will see mid-to-upper 80s for several days before cooler weekend weather comes with the next cold front. We could use some rain but we stay dry into the midweek with only an increase in humidity.
On Thursday, a cold front will move past. That will bring a small chance for needed rain Thursday into early Friday morning and then cooler northwest wind will drop weekend temperatures by about 8 degrees.
